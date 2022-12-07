Not Available

Welcome to Paradox is a provocative sci-fi anthology series. All episodes are based on short stories by renowned sf writers and adapted for TV screening. To create a common background for the separate stories, they are set in the futuristic city of Betaville (a nod to Jean-Luc Goddard's classic sf movie Alphaville). Each episode is introduced by a host character called Paradox. Betaville is an utopian city where crime, violence, disease and other problems of society no longer exist. But all this has a dark side: virtual reality is taking over real life, people are struggling to keep control over their near-perfect machines and their own humanity.