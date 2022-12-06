Not Available

Welcome to Sweden is a Swedish reality show starring American actors Richard Kiel (known as Jaws from the James Bond films) and Verne Troyer (known as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies). During the couple of winter days they visit Sweden, Kiel and Troyer get to experience as much of Swedish customs as possible, including celebrating Midsummer’s Eve, May Day, a Crayfish party, Gymnasia graduation, Gustav Adolf-Day, Vasaloppet, opening of Parliament, a trip to Gotland and taking a booze cruise to Finland.