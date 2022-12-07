Welcome to the NHK

Not Available

Satou Tatsuhiro, 21 years old, thinks that everything that happens around him is a conspiracy. He figures out who is behind it all: The NHK, an evil secret company. Satou manages to uncover the plot of The NHK after three years of shutting himself in (and rapidly approaching the fourth). In reality, he is nothing more then a NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training), desperately in need of a cure from that ‘disease’. He wants to break out from the curse, but going out and getting a job is frightening enough for him. That is until he gets selected for a ‘project’; it is a plan to help hikikomori like him face the reality of this world.