Follow the adventures of Olly Timbers and Ansi Molina, two ten-year-olds exploring their wild and wacky apartment building, The Wayne. Will they survive this unbelievable afternoon? Join along for the ups and downs of their budding friendship—and narrow escape from the clutches of the Spy from apartment 8-I—as you get to know the endless, unpredictable world of the Wayne and its rather… unique tenants.