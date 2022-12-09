Not Available

Welcome to Waikiki

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dramahouse

Kang Dong-Goo dreams of becoming a movie director, but he is cynical due to bad luck. Cheon Joon-Ki wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become an actor, but he is now just a minor actor. Bong-Doo-Sik came to Seoul to become a scenario writer, but things have not been easy for him. These 3 men run the guest house Waikiki in Itaewon, South Korea. Their guest house is facing bankruptcy and then a mysterious baby and single mother appear at Waikiki.

Cast

Lee Yi-kyungLee Joon-Ki
Kim Sun-hoCha Woo-Sik
Shin Hyun-sooKook Ki-Bong
Moon Ga-youngHan Soo-Yeon
Ahn So-heeKim Jung-Eun
Kim Ye-WonCha Yoo-Ri

