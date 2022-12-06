We'll Meet Again

Not Available

For three-and-a-half long years, the small town of Market Wetherby has been doggedly getting on with the war; contending with ration books and shortages, of ‘Digging for Victory’ and news on the ‘Wireless’. Into this quiet corner of wartime tranquillity arrive the 525th Bomb Group of the US Eighth Air Group. Consequently, welcoming ‘Flying Fortress’ bombers and 2,500 officers and men does not come easy to the inhabitants of this sleepy village… Made by London Weekend Television for the ITV Network.