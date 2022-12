Not Available

Drama, based on the story of David Bailey's 1962 photoshoot in Manhattan with model Jean Shrimpton. Against the wishes of his editor at British Vogue, Bailey disregards the conventions of contemporary fashion photography and sets out to create distinctive, original images. During the course of a week in New York, both he and his muse accidentally change the course of their lives, as well as the world of fashion. Drama, starring Karen Gillan, Aneurin Barnard and Helen McCrory.