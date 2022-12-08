Not Available

Wentworth

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FremantleMedia Australia

Fans of the iconic Prisoner series which pushed boundaries over three decades ago and still today boasts a loyal following worldwide, will remember Bea Smith as gutsy and fearless, ruling Wentworth Correctional Center with an iron fist. But who was Bea Smith before prison? How did a wife and mother from the suburbs become a top dog without rival? Wentworth is a dynamic, often confronting, drama series that begins with Bea’s early days in prison. Set in the present day, it is a modern adaptation of Prisoner contemporising legendary characters and their stories for today’s audience. This ten-part series takes the viewer inside to an uncompromising environment exploring the politics of women in a world without men, and how such a threatening experience both challenges and often changes those confined and working behind the razor wire.

Cast

Jacqueline BrennanLinda Miles
Kate AtkinsonVera Bennett
Celia IrelandLiz Birdsworth
Robbie MagasivaWill Jackson
Katrina MilosevicSue "Boomer" Jenkins
Bernard CurryJake Stewart

View Full Cast >

Images

9 More Images