We're gonna love a bit, a lot...

Mother and daughter Astrid and Audrey are lawyers specializing in family law who take the perilous decision to work together. And how families have changed over recent years! From the bulldog being fought over by his divorcing owners to a fight over shady fertility trade dealings, every case presents a new challenge. But they do have one thing in common: Those fighting them, whether moving, infuriating, or simply comic, are regular people just like us!