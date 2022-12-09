Not Available

FYI's new original series, "We're Moving In," takes home renovation and decorating to a whole new digital level. With the guidance of design specialists, Britany Simon and James Connelly, new housemates get the help they need in order to make their visions come alive with innovative, do-it-yourself ideas from Pinterest. Six half-hour episodes are set to premiere beginning Tuesday, July 14 at 10pm ET. No matter how long two people have known each other, the challenge of moving in together and blending design styles can be a daunting task. In each episode of "We're Moving In," hosts and interior designers, Britany Simon and James Connelly, meet new housemates - from recently married couples, to roommates, to blended families - that are at odds with living together because of their conflicting design styles.