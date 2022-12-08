Not Available

West End Salvage follows Don Short and his crack team of pickers, carpenters and designers as they find and create amazing one-of-a-kind pieces out of salvaged treasures. Whether they're prying unusual details off the sides of old buildings or competing with quirky Midwest pickers for the ultimate find, they take their haul back to Don's 50,000-square-foot warehouse in downtown Des Moines to spin gold out of straw. In the end, whether it's a lamp made from a bakery whisk or a bench fashioned from a pig trough, these items will ultimately become the centerpieces of stunning room makeovers for customers in the know.