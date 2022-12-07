Not Available

A groundbreaking series that explores the root of ancient philosophy and religious thought, Western Philosophy traces the evolution of philosophy from classical Greece, its development in Europe through the medieval period and the enlightenment into modern existentialist thought. All of the programs in this series contain new on-location footage, authentic re-creations and reconstructions, as well as commentary and analyses by experts in philosophy. The series asks what is philosophy, why it is important, and examines its intricate relationship with religion, spirituality, and the sciences. Each program in this series contains new on-location footage, authentic re-creations and reconstructions, as well as commentary and analyses by experts in Philosophy.