Not Available

This landmark series for BBC Two takes a behind-the-scenes look at one of Britain's most historic institutions, Westminster Abbey. Each episode explores the inner workings of this unique institution, following the rhythm of the liturgical calendar. Featuring interviews with members of the 250 staff who oversee the Abbey’s spiritual mission, to ensure the upkeep of a World Heritage site and coordinate 1,500 services a year. These services range from regular daily worship to high-profile events like the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, revealing the Abbey’s iconic role at the heart of national life.