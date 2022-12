Not Available

The scene opens in the Wet Palms bedroom of Peter Dune, a former big-time party boy and current underwear model who's given up the old life for his new lover, Tucker Bang, a sweet journalist who's toiling at gay gossip magazine "JettSetter" (subtle title, huh?), which is published by arrogant Simon Jett who happens to be the brother of the owner of Wet Palms, Randall, and has always tried to get into Peter's pants.