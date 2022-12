Not Available

The Faroese have hunted whales here for a thousand years, and in a nation of people bound by a proud tradition, the Sea Sheperds are vastly outnumbered and behind enemy lines. Captain Watson has pulled out all the stops, with a new arsenal of secret weapons, two ships patrolling the coast, and a covert land team working from within. Sparks fly from the moment the activists arrive, as they try to find the whales before the locals do.