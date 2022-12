Not Available

Whammy! (subtitled The All-New Press Your Luck for its first season) is an American television game show that aired new episodes on Game Show Network from April 15, 2002 to December 5, 2003. The program is an updated version of Press Your Luck, which originally aired on CBS from 1983–86. The series was taped at Tribune Studios and was hosted by Todd Newton, with Gary Kroeger announcing.