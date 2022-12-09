Not Available

EXPLORING MAORI ARCHITECTURE WHARE MAORI is a fascinating new 13 part documentary series dedicated to exploring the unique architectural history of our Maori ancestors. It delves into the stories of the people that worked together to create buildings where whanau and hapu could celebrate and worship, learn and govern. Architect Rau Hoskins (Nga Puhi), lectures in Māori architecture at UNITEC Auckland and is the director of Design Tribe Limited. As the Presenter of WHARE MAORI he will guide viewers on a journey around the country, exploring the rich history of Maori architecture along with current and future trends. Produced by Qantas Media Award winning producer Megan Douglas of Scottie Productions. Directed and co-produced by Karen Mackenzie and writer/director Michael Bennett.