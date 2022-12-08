What Happened in Bali

Not Available

Young-ju, a young woman who can't forget her old boyfriend (Park Ye-jin) "She has money, looks, and brains but love is hard for her to attain..". In-wook, a young man who is dealing with an emotional breakup (So Ji-sub) "Searching for a paradise of his own in Jakarta........". Jae-min, a young man with a weak spirit (Jo In-seoung) "He has everything! Under his mysterious father's tutelage..". Soo-jung, a tough, ambitious woman (Ha Ji-won) "Can't stand the childhood filled with hardships! To Bali in quest for the bright sun........". This drama reflects on the true values of life in this materialistic world where nothing matters but money.