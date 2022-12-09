Not Available

Do you know the true origins behind our beloved Star Spangled Banner or the secret ingredient in the original Coca-Cola recipe? Have you ever heard of the Wall Street terrorist attack of 1920 or how the Statue of Liberty was nearly destroyed? For every great story that people remember, there are hundreds of others that remain untold. Now, these fascinating and surprising stories come alive in WHAT HISTORY FORGOT. Hosted by history buff and veteran high school teacher Joe Moniaci, What History Forgot tells famously forgotten tales that shaped some of America's greatest icons, scandals and disasters.