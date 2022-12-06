What I Like About You

Not Available

When their dad took a job in Japan, teenage livewire Holly Tyler (Bynes) and her straitlaced twentysomething sister, Valerie (Garth), moved in together in New York City. Just when Val thought she had the perfect existence - a promising career in public relations, her own Upper West Side apartment and plenty of eligible men to date - everything in her neatly regimented life started to unravel the minute Holly stumbled through the door. Their new life together took a lot of getting used to, but Val and Holly's relationship is stronger than ever.