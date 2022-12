Not Available

"What Life Took From Me" is a Mexican telenovela produced by Angelli Nesma Medina for Televisa. It is a remake of Bodas de odio, produced by Ernesto Alonso in 1983. In 2003, "True Love", the first remake, was produced by Carla Estrada. Unlike Bodas de odio and "True Love", "What Life Took From Me" has been adapted to the present time.