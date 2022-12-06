Not Available

TLC's What Not To Wear is a spin off of What Not To Wear airing on BBC America. The reality show premise is simple: friends and family members nominate a candidate that they consider poorly dressed and ask the show to make over the "fashion victim." Fashion Police Stacy London and her partner, Clinton Kelly (or Wayne Scott Lukas in the first season) ambush the candidate and make them an offer-- they are given a $5000.00 budget for a new wardrobe, which they must purchase in New York City boutiques over the course of two days, but only on the condition that they allow Stacy & Clinton/ Wayne to critique, and in most cases throw out, their existing wardrobe. For grooming tips, hairdresser Nick Arrojio and makeup artist Carmindy help refine the candidate's look.