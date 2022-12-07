Not Available

Adam Hart-Davis, one of the nation's favourite television presenters, returns to our screens this autumn, with a major new 9-part series, What The Ancients Did For Us. As anchorman for the show, Adam leads us through the history of inventions, while rebuilding and testing some of his favourites in the studio. From the Egyptians to the Romans, the Babylonians to the Arabs, we embark upon an epic history of the world, looking at some of the great legacies left to us by ancient cultures. From the Chinese inventors who came up with the mariner's compass, paper money and gunpowder, to the Ancient Indians who, according to Einstein 'taught us how to count' as well as giving us the 12-month calendar year and 7-day week, Adam uncovers the most influential