From frescoes to fast food, bridges to bikinis, the Romans brought us a variety of innovations that changed the landscape of Britain and the lifestyles of its inhabitants for ever. The Romans were mass-producers, capitalists and bureaucrats who during their 400-year stay in Britain built dozens of towns and miles of roads, leaving a fascinating and complex legacy that forms the basis of much of our technology today. Based on the BBC series of the same name, What The Romans Did For Us investigates the innovations the Romans brought to our shores and assesses their considerable impact on our lives. Presented by Adam Hart-Davies, the series features demonstrations and reconstructions of extraordinary Roman devices, and provides a fascinating insight into the Roman occupation of the land they named Britannia. Beginning with AD 43, when Emperor Claudius' massive invasion force landed in Kent, What The Romans Did For Us assesses the Romans' expertise and the impact of their large and well-disciplined armies, the like of which had never before been seen in Britain. It looks at their vast constructions of roads, bridges and towns, and investigates the day-to-day lives of the Romans - from their many forms of entertainment and decorative arts to food and wine and personal hygiene. It also features behind-the-scenes photography of some of the reconstructions from the series, including the long-distance signalling of messages on Hadrian's Wall, the reconstruction of a Roman catapult siege weapon, and the testing of an inflatable bridge. From fire engines, aqueducts and Roman banquets to bagpipes, ballistas and high-rise apartments, What The Romans Did For Us unravels the mysteries of Roman innovations and provides an alternative and dynamic history of the people that transformed Britain.