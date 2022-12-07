Not Available

What the Victorians Did for Us is a British television series, a spin off from What the Romans Did for Us. Presented by Adam Hart-Davis, it documents the effects that Victorian society has on the United Kingdom and the world today. It concentrates primarily on the scientific and social advances of the era, which bore the Industrial Revolution and set the standards for polite society today. The name of the programme is derived from the cult movie Monty Python's Life of Brian, referencing the famous scene where the People's Front of Judea discuss 'What have the Romans done for us?'