Here's the story of a lovely lady – who somehow kept six kids, a husband, a housekeeper and a dog in perfect order with nary a complaint. But Carol Brady couldn't have been that obnoxiously perfect all the time, right? When she spoke such sweet sentiments as, "Oh Alice, what would we do without you?" what was she really thinking? Climb inside the mind of one of the most iconic TV moms of all time with "What Was Carol Brady Thinking?"! (Source: Nickelodeon)