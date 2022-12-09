Not Available

Everyone knows Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano is a champion on the ice, but he also gives a gold-medal performance in the kitchen! In the new daytime series What Would Brian Boitano Make?, Brian demonstrates his culinary skills and passion for one-of-a-kind entertaining. In every unpredictable episode, Brian hosts get-togethers at his San Francisco home. With a humorous and knowledgeable approach to cooking, Brian puts his unique spin on irresistible dishes like Chicken Paella Burgers, Pear and Almond Crostata, Crab and Avocado Crostini, and Bourbon Bacon Apple Tarts.