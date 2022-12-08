Not Available

He took the world by storm in the London Summer Games, and in “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?,” the all-American swimming phenom proves that he lives life just like he swims ... all out and at top speed. The new series shines a whole new light on the sexy superstar swimmer as Lochte's friendships, love life and family dynamic take center stage for all the world to see. As familiar as that wacky best friend, yet also completely one of a kind, Ryan Lochte was born to be on television, every bit as much as he was born to swim. “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?” follows Lochte as he prepares for the Rio games in 2016 while building his fashion line, making buzz-worthy media appearances, dealing with his unconventional family and loyal friends and, always, searching for "the one."