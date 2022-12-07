Not Available

Teenagers are in limbo. Neither adults nor children, they are caught up in a confusing world of change. Using entertaining segments and accessible language Whatever! The Science Of Teens taps into the most up-to-date scientific investigations of the teen brain, and the latest research into family and society, to reveal that much 'aberrant' teenage behaviour is really quite normal. Hosted by award-winning journalist and broadcaster Steve Cannane, each episode focuses on one of five main themes: risk, binge drinking, sex, moodiness and sleep.