WHAT'S IN THE BARN? brings viewers on a quest that crisscrosses the U.S. for vintage motorcycles and cars. Wheels Through Time Museum curator Dale Walksler hosts this one-of-a-kind journey through America's barns where yesterday's junk becomes automotive Americana that he will bring back to life and sell. Walksler has spent his life searching for long since forgotten gems, and uncovering history in the most unusual and extraordinary places. As his passion grew, so did his collection, eventually evolving into the motorcycle paradise that is the Wheels Through Time Museum. Located in Maggie Valley, N.C., Wheels Through Time features more than 300 of America's rarest classic motorcycles, and the collection continues growing thanks to Dale's undying passion for historic automotive machines.