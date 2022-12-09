What's My Car Worth?

Join Keith Martin of Sports Car Market magazine and collector car expert Josh Nasar as they visit the classic car auction circuit and help owners sell their prized car treasures. The hosts find American muscle, sports cars and more in all over the country with the help of major auction houses across America. Taking these cars on the road and bring the viewers along for the ride, finally watching the cars cross the block and the hammer drop at prices from the affordable to seven-figures.
View Full Cast >