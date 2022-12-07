Whats Really In Our Food

Not Available

WHAT'S REALLY IN OUR FOOD investigates the food we eat, exploring the benefits and risks and debunking some of the popular myths or misunderstandings surrounding so many food products. We look at where our food comes from and how it is made, and along the way we demystify the science, test the ingredients and translate the labels. The series is presented in a lively, entertaining style and the menu will appeal to a wide range of eaters – we cover everyday produce such as cheese, eggs, beef, wine, chocolate and nuts just to name a few! Petra will speak to both local and international food experts - leading medical professionals, scientists, and nutrition experts - unravelling the processes involved in the production of our food.