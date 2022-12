Not Available

WHEELS THAT FAIL (wt) is a comedic compilation of the most outrageous, hilarious and dangerous misadventures on wheels. Featuring compelling caught-on-camera clips, razor-sharp commentary, and mind-blowing segments, this fast-paced series assembles the very best of the worst for your viewing pleasure. From faulty design to stunts gone wrong and just plain-old stupid driving, the combination of homespun footage and cheeky observations makes this show a riot.