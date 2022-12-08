When a Man Falls in Love

Not Available

Han Tae-Sang (Song Seung-Heon) is a former gangster, but now a successful business man. He has a cold-blooded decisiveness and incredible drive. This helped him to attain his current status, as he started with nothing. He then meets a younger woman named Seo Mi-Do (Shin Se-Kyung). Her personality reminds him of himself when he was that age. Han Tae-Sang begins to feel love for the first time in his life. Seo Mi-Do is full of ambition and she is also bright and lovely. Seo Mi-Do isn't afraid of anything, because she went through so many difficult times when growing up. A man named Lee Jae-Hee (Yeon Woo-Jin) then confronts Han Tae-Sang over Seo Mi-Do.