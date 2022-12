Not Available

After the death of his mom, Ji-hoon (Go Soo) moves into the home of Mr. Suh. Ji-hoon falls in love at first sight with Mr. Suh’s daughter, In-hye (Park Jung-ah). Ji-hoon also becomes good friends with Suk-hyun (Bae Su-bin) But one day, In-hye decides to leave home for Seoul to pursue her dream of becoming an accomplished cellist, without telling Ji-hoon. Suk-hyun also decides to move to Seoul after he learns that he is the love child of President Kang, a wealthy hotel magnate.