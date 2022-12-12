Not Available

When a Woman Chases a Man

    It’s the biggest crisis of her life. What will she do? Lin Chun Jiao (Tia Li) is a working woman who is about to turn 30 years old and is facing a crisis both at her work and in her personal life. She has been diagnosed with premature ovarian failure (POF), which is a condition where the ovaries lose their normal function before the age of 40, commonly resulting in infertility for women. Chun Jiao decides to face her personal crisis head-on. Before the chance escapes her, she wants to have a baby as soon as possible. But which man will she pick to help her in her unusual endeavor? Will it be Sheng Yi (Hwang In Deok), a socially awkward man who doesn’t know the first thing about women? Or Tang Zai Qin (Yen-j), her ex-boyfriend who suddenly reappears in her life? Or Zhang Xiao Shuo (Andy Wu), a young assistant in Chun Jiao’s company? Or Li Bi He (Jason Hsu), one of Chun Jiao’s best friends?

