In 1984, Britain stood on the brink of massive change. The way people made, and spent, money was changing, the era of the yuppy was arriving. It was a vibrant, fluid, controversial time of change. And in the midst of it all was the Thatcher revolution, and the miners' strike. In March 1984, the government announced plans to close 20 coalmines, with the loss of 20,000 jobs. National Union of Mineworkers leader Arthur Scargill led his workers out on strike.