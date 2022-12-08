When Cheese Fails

Not Available

Cheese is a bizzare, unconventional strategy, often taken in the first few minutes of the game, which is often hard to defeat if the cheese is not scouted but easy to beat if it is scouted. Cheese can wreak havoc on the opponents economy, prevent him from building units, contain him inside of his base, or set back his tech tree and production. However, so much time and money has to be invested in the cheese, that if it fails, the cheeser will be very far behind and will probably lose. These are their stories.