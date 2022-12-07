Not Available

When Dinosaurs Ruled uses enhanced 3-D animation to present lithe, agile dinosaurs that look more like a nature program than science fiction. This Learning Channel series incorporates all the latest research into warm-bloodedness, skin coloration, kinetics, and social behaviors, not to mention newly discovered dinosaurs. The information is presented with helpful charts, graphs, and visuals and in language that is easy to understand but not at all dumbed down. The soundtrack, excellent pacing, cinematography, and animation are bonuses. The five-part series devotes an episode apiece to dinosaurs found in Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Australia/Antarctica. The exclusion of Asia is one of the series' few shortcomings. The DVD's special features include direct scene access where you can jump between thematic sections, a trivia quiz to see how well you remember the information presented, and spotlighted dinosaurs where you can jump between the specific dinosaurs presented in each episode. Although the visuals in the BBC's Walking with Dinosaurs are more impressive, these are still quite spectacular. In addition, there is so much new and different material presented here that any dinosaur-enthusiast's collection should include both. Expert or novice, kid or grownup, these DVDs will appeal to anyone interested in learning more about what the earth was like When Dinosaurs Ruled.