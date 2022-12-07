Not Available

Watch When Ghosts Attack, if you dare. Destination America's all-new series flickers to life just in time for Halloween season to expose what happens when an unseen, evil entity not only reveals itself to the living but strikes with terrifying force. In the eight-episode first season of When Ghosts Attack, travel to the dark side of the paranormal world, where poltergeist activity - like objects moving on their own - is child's play compared to the torment of a malevolent demon. Told from the first-person perspective of the victims and their loved ones, each episode uncovers multiple ghostly attacks. Hear first-hand what went through the victim's mind as their experience escalated from threatening whispers and dark omens to scratches, shoves, and the anguish of having to live alongside their invisible enemy. (Source: Destination America)