On top of his good looks and high-powered job, Xia You Qian is loved and respected by everyone, from enemies to socialites. But above all else, You Qian prizes first impressions, as his keen observational skills enable him to make keen assessments about people—which spells trouble when he reunites with An Xi, who nearly caused You Qian's death 10 years ago. Can You Qian overlook his biases and give An Xi a well-deserved second shot?