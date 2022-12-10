When I Was the Most Beautiful

Not Available

Oh Ye Ji is an art student who dreams of becoming a ceramic artist. She heads to school in Yangpyeong as both a student and a teacher, where she meets brothers Seo Hwan and Seo Jin. Hwan, who is Ye Ji’s student, falls in love with her and takes her to his father’s workshop to confess his feelings. However, at the workshop, Ye Ji meets Jin. Although Jin is aware of Hwan’s feelings toward Ye Ji, Jin does not hesitate to win over Ye Ji’s heart and eventually gets engaged to her. Overnight, those who are meant to be each other’s strongest supporters end up becoming the worst enemies thanks to a twist of fate. Straddling desire and love, the three struggle to figure out what’s right during the most beautiful time of their lives.