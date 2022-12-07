When It's at Night

Not Available

Kim Bum Sang was a university arts instructor who got passed over for promotion due to lack of family connection. He specialized in examining archeological treasures and all he wanted was to make a name for himself and get ahead in this world. Heo Cho Hwi worked as a supervisor at the Cultural Theft Devision in the hope that it would help her find her father who was a treasure hunter-thief and had been missing for 7 years. The story evolves art thefts and how these two clashes in their pursuit.