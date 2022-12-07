When It's at Night

Kim Bum Sang was a university arts instructor who got passed over for promotion due to lack of family connection. He specialized in examining archeological treasures and all he wanted was to make a name for himself and get ahead in this world. Heo Cho Hwi worked as a supervisor at the Cultural Theft Devision in the hope that it would help her find her father who was a treasure hunter-thief and had been missing for 7 years. The story evolves art thefts and how these two clashes in their pursuit.
|Lee Joo-hyun
|Kang Si-wan
|Kim Sun-a
|Heo Cho-hee
|Kim Jun-ho
|Lee Sang-ho
|Kim Jung-hwa
|Wang Joo-hyun
|Lee Dong-gun
|Kim Bum-sang
|Jo Hee-Bong
|Jo Sang-chul
View Full Cast >