When It's at Night

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Victory Contents

Kim Bum Sang was a university arts instructor who got passed over for promotion due to lack of family connection. He specialized in examining archeological treasures and all he wanted was to make a name for himself and get ahead in this world. Heo Cho Hwi worked as a supervisor at the Cultural Theft Devision in the hope that it would help her find her father who was a treasure hunter-thief and had been missing for 7 years. The story evolves art thefts and how these two clashes in their pursuit.

Cast

Lee Joo-hyunKang Si-wan
Kim Sun-aHeo Cho-hee
Kim Jun-hoLee Sang-ho
Kim Jung-hwaWang Joo-hyun
Lee Dong-gunKim Bum-sang
Jo Hee-BongJo Sang-chul

Images