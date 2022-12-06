When Nature Strikes Back

Not Available

A series of documentary specials about natural disasters around the world, not only featuring new and spectacular footage, but also focusing on the incredible human interest stories behind these catastrophes. Recent events have turned our attention to nature and its awesome power. This series of documentary specials focuses on natural disasters, their effects, and science’s help in prediction. Chilling footage that is powerful without being over sensationalized focuses on the incredible human-interest stories behind these catastrophes, while computer graphics let scientists offer clear explanations as to how these forces of nature operate.