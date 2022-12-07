Not Available

New documentary looking at the lives of 1970s motorsport legends, James Hunt and Barry Sheene. They were the sports stars who defined an era: the daredevil bravery they employed on the track taking them to the very top of world motorsport, and their hell-raising antics keeping them in the pages of the world's press. This documentary examines the close relationship between the two British world champions who became like brothers. When Playboys Ruled The World contrasts public and media attitudes towards the private lives of Hunt and Sheene in comparison to the heavily scrutinised lifestyles of today's multi-million pound sports stars.