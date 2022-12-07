When Rome Ruled

Not Available

Rome was the largest empire, the mightiest military force, the most advanced civilization on earth. But most of all, it was a place: a city. Though only traces remain, and most of its ruins lie buried beneath modern streets. Written here, in stone, is the story of the ancient Romans. Using new finds and new thinking the fragments are being pieced back together. These people took a swamp, and drained it. They perfected concrete the most versatile construction material on earth They quarried thousands of tons marble; They used it all to build the imperial capital; Centuries of innovation, endurance, and ambition. This is the story of the greatest city on earth. Source: National Geographic Channel