Music producer and composer Ha Rib made a contract with the devil to trade his soul for fame. This devilish transaction brought him all the fame he could ask for, producing many hit songs. As the contract expiration draws near, he bargains with the devil for an extension. For that, he must find another person to sell the soul. Ha Rib finds a perfect candidate, but contemplates because she would have to suffer for 10 years for his selfish fame.