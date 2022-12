Not Available

Errol Flynn was probably spinning in his grave, but Mel Brooks's version of the antics of Robin Hood and his band of merry men is a laugh-getter. Though it's primarily a one-joke affair, Mel Brooks's brand of madness and a good cast, particularly Richard Dimitri playing the dual role of the foppish Bertram and a Chicago member of Robin's band called Renaldo, carry it off with all comedic stops pulled.