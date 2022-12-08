Not Available

You spend years planning for it: a dream vacation to an exotic, breathtaking locations halfway around the world. Then something you never expected happens, and in a split second your journey of a lifetime turns into a travel nightmare. In "When Vacations Attack", we will hear these unforgettable stories, from the very people who lived them. We will go along for their wild ride and share in their emotional journey. This 1-hour weekly series will bring you the unbelievable, the terrifying and the awe-inspiring. Ordinary people caught in extraordinary situations. These life-changing adventures will take us to incredible destinations around the globe. Afterwards, you’ll never perceive paradise quite the same way, and you’ll certainly never forget "When Vacations Attack".