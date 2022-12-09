When We Were Young

Not Available

Summer 1996. While chasing after a bicycle thief, Yang Xi (Wan Peng) hurts her leg and therefore can’t participate in the long-distance run to earn some bonus points for the college entrance exam anymore. When school starts again, Yang Xi not only has to discover that the offender is her new classmate Hua Biao (Hou Ming Hao), but he even snatches away her position as class monitor. The entire class considers the hot-blooded and impulsive newcomer Hua Biao who is gifted in sciences as their enemy. Hua Biao, however, proves them wrong as he continuously helps his classmates out. In the end, he becomes part of the “Five Flying Bicycles Group” and Yang Xi learns that he’s not only responsible and loyal, but also very respectful towards his grandma. Yang Xi finally lets go of her prejudices and the little group experiences their last year of high school together.